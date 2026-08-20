Petar Musa, Ran Binyamin propel Dallas to 4-3 victory over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Petar Musa scored two goals to increase his league-leading total to 16, and rookie Ran Binyamin scored the winner in second-half stoppage time with his first goal to propel FC Dallas to a 4-3 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Dallas (9-5-6) posted its 11th win in Utah, the most by any opponent.

Real Salt Lake (8-7-4), which is on a five-match winless skid in the series, has just one win in the last 11 matchups.

Joaquín Valiente added his first goal and a pair of assists for Dallas, which has scored at least one goal in 14 straight matchups with RSL.

Valiente took a pass from Ramiro Benetti in the 17th minute and scored for a 1-0 lead.

Musa used assists from Valiente and Bernard Kamungo to score with a header three minutes later for a two-goal lead.

Sergi Solans cut the deficit in half off a set piece in the 38th minute when he scored his ninth goal to break Real Salt Lake’s rookie record of eight set by Corey Baird in 2018. Diego Luna had an assist.

Valiente collected another assist — his eighth in his first 18 appearances — when Musa scored in the final minute of regulation to send Dallas into halftime ahead 3-1.

Morgan Guilavogui scored his second goal five minutes into the second half to get Real Salt Lake within a goal. Noel Caliskan and Luna had assists.

Luna evened the score in the 64th minute with his fourth goal. Assists went to Saba Lobjanidze and Guilavogui.

Binyamin delivered the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Dallas, now 6-3-2 on the road and 4-1-2 in its last seven matches.

Rafael Cabral stopped one shot for Real Salt Lake in the midst of a 0-3-3 skid.

Up next

Dallas: At Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: At Orlando City on Saturday.

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