San Jose Earthquakes take losing streak into game against Minnesota United

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Minnesota United FC (6-7-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-7-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose +114, Minnesota United FC +193, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes look to end a three-game losing streak when they play Minnesota United.

The Earthquakes are 8-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 13-4-4 when they score a pair of goals.

United is 4-5-7 in Western Conference games. United has a 21-0-3 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored 11 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. Jack Skahan has two assists over the past 10 games.

Kelvin Yeboah has eight goals for United. Anthony Markanich has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 9-11-10, averaging 3.9 goals, 12.6 shots on goal and 17.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

United: 8-5-17, averaging 3.3 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 19.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), Reid Roberts (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured).

United: Nectarios Triantis (injured), Peter Stroud (injured), Nicolas Romero (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press