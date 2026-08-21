Los Angeles FC hosts the Portland Timbers in conference play

Portland Timbers (8-9-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -164, Portland +350, Draw +334; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and the Portland Timbers meet in Western Conference play.

LAFC is 8-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks ninth in the league with 35 goals led by Denis Bouanga with 10.

The Timbers are 7-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a 30-4-8 record in games they record a pair of goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Timbers won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored 10 goals with four assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kevin Kelsy has nine goals and one assist for the Timbers. Cole Bassett has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 14-9-7, averaging 4.8 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 19.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

Timbers: 20-6-4, averaging 7.2 goals, 16.8 shots on goal and 17.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Igor (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured).

Timbers: Alex Bonetig (injured), Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured), Alexander Aravena (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press