Colorado Rapids bring shutout streak into matchup with San Diego FC

Colorado Rapids (9-10-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (6-8-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Diego -103, Colorado +233, Draw +280; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids come into a matchup against San Diego FC after recording three straight shutout wins.

San Diego is 5-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has a 16-0-2 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Rapids are 9-7-1 in conference games. The Rapids rank ninth in the Western Conference with 30 goals led by Rafael Navarro with 10.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Ingvartsen has scored 11 goals and added two assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Navarro has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Rapids. Paxten Aaronson has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 14-5-11, averaging 5.1 goals, 14.4 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

Rapids: 16-9-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 18.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Ryu Marcus Alstrup (injured), Anders Dreyer (injured).

Rapids: Mamadou Billo Diop (injured), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (injured), Jackson Travis (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Josh Atencio (injured), Zack Steffen (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press