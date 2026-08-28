D.C. United hosts Los Angeles FC in non-conference action

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Los Angeles FC (10-7-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. DC United (5-7-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC +101, DC United +232, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United and Los Angeles FC square off in a non-conference matchup.

United is 3-4-3 in home games. United is 9-1-2 when it scores three or more goals.

LAFC is 3-4-3 in road games. LAFC ranks third in the Western Conference allowing 22 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Bartlett has two goals and one assist for United. Thai Baribo has six goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has 11 goals and four assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 12-7-11, averaging 4.5 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 18.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.3 goals per game.

LAFC: 15-6-9, averaging 4.8 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 20.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Gabe Segal (injured), Silvan Hefti (injured), Kye Rowles (injured).

LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Igor (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press