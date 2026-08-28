San Diego FC faces the LA Galaxy after shutout win

LA Galaxy (6-8-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (7-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Diego -121, Los Angeles +265, Draw +307; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 3-0, San Diego FC plays the LA Galaxy.

San Diego is 6-8-5 against Western Conference teams. San Diego is sixth in the Western Conference with 37 goals led by Marcus Ingvartsen with 11.

The Galaxy are 4-7-6 in conference games. The Galaxy have a 6-0-0 record in games they record three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingvartsen has 11 goals and three assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Klauss has five goals for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 16-5-9, averaging 5.4 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 10-9-11, averaging 2.7 goals, 13.2 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Kieran Sargeant (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Galaxy: Elijah Wynder (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press