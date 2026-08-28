San Jose Earthquakes bring losing streak into match against the Houston Dynamo

San Jose Earthquakes (10-8-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (12-7-2, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Houston -143, San Jose +329, Draw +303; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes aim to end a four-game slide when they take on the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 9-7-1 against conference opponents. The Dynamo rank fourth in the league giving up just 26 goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-6-2 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes lead the Western Conference with 137 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mateusz Bogusz has four goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Guilherme has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Preston Judd has 11 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Reid Roberts has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 20-3-7, averaging 3.9 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 9.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 8-14-8, averaging 3.9 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Lucas Halter (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured).

Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Ronaldo Vieira (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured), Timo Werner (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press