Real Salt Lake aims to break losing streak in matchup with Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (10-7-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-9-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Real Salt Lake +149, LAFC +153, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake looks to stop a three-game slide when it hosts Los Angeles FC.

RSL is 7-7-4 in Western Conference games. Sergi Solans leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. RSL has scored 34 goals.

LAFC is 8-7-5 in Western Conference games. LAFC is seventh in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Denis Bouanga with 11.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solans has scored nine goals with three assists for RSL. Zavier Gozo has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has 11 goals and four assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 12-9-9, averaging 4.2 goals, 11.4 shots on goal and 14.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

LAFC: 15-5-10, averaging 4.5 goals, 12.3 shots on goal and 20.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Ariath Piol (injured), Griffin Dillon (injured), Zach Booth (injured), Emeka Eneli (injured), Philip Quinton (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Stijn Spierings (injured).

LAFC: Igor (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press