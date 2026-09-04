Orlando City hosts San Diego FC in non-conference play

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San Diego FC (8-8-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (7-11-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Orlando City SC +109, San Diego +196, Draw +299; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City and San Diego FC square off in non-conference play.

Orlando is 5-4-2 in home games. Martin Ojeda leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 11. Orlando has scored 37 goals.

San Diego is 2-5-3 on the road. San Diego ranks ninth in the Western Conference drawing 109 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ojeda has scored 11 goals for Orlando. Justin Ellis has four assists over the past 10 games.

Marcus Ingvartsen has 11 goals and three assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 16-4-10, averaging 6.3 goals, 14.4 shots on goal and 12.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.0 goals per game.

San Diego: 18-5-7, averaging 6.0 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 16.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Bernardo Rhein (injured), Adrian Marin (injured), Nolan Miller (injured), Braian Ojeda (injured).

San Diego: Jeppe Tverskov (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press