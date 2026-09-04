No ‘big deal’ if Jamal Musiala has another seizure, Bayern coach Kompany says

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany says it wouldn’t be “a big deal” if star attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala were to collapse again as he copes with a neurological issue which causes seizures.

Musiala went public with his diagnosis of “absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction” after he collapsed twice in consecutive preseason games.

He’s back in training after a change to his medication but has yet to play again.

Kompany said Bayern had the “very best experts” giving medical advice, and “if it does happen again in 40, 50, 60 days’ time or in 40, 50, 60 games’ time, then it’s no longer a big deal for us. We know how to deal with it and some stage he’s just going to be a totally normal athlete again.”

The 23-year-old Musiala was included in Bayern’s squad for the Champions League on Thursday, and Kompany said he’s evaluating his performances in training before deciding when to include Musiala in a game-day squad again.

“He’s doing well, he’s had a good week,” Kompany said. “This initial shock in public is hopefully slowly subsiding.”

Bayern has said the club knew of the issue since at least last season, and Musiala has said there is “no additional health risk” associated with playing soccer.

Musiala’s next chance of a return to action is Saturday when Bayern visits Schalke in the Bundesliga, or else the team’s Champions League opener against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Musiala’s last competitive game was at the World Cup as Germany lost on penalties to Paraguay in the round of 32.

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