Title holder PSG, Mourinho’s Madrid aim to resist big-spending English rivals in Champions League

The Champions League starts this week with five Premier League clubs in the 36-team lineup, chasing a first title for England in four seasons after yet another transfer window of heavy spending amid an affordability crisis for most of European soccer.

Two-time defending title holder Paris Saint-Germain and record 15-time European champion Real Madrid each has lifted the trophy as many times this decade, twice, as Premier League clubs have combined.

Manchester City, the last English team to win the Champions League in 2023, starts Tuesday at Porto armed with a new $440 million midfield: Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid on Wednesday having paid PSG 125 million euros ($145 million) to add Bradley Barcola and can start a forward line with three of the 13 most expensive transfer fees in soccer history, alongside Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Nine of the top-10 transfer fees this offseason were paid by English clubs. The exception was Real Madrid’s 125 million euros ($145 million) buy of 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig.

If Madrid wins this Champions League under José Mourinho, its prize money from UEFA out a 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) total fund would just about cover Diomande’s fee and the returning coach’s salary. Madrid starts against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

PSG’s biggest buy this offseason — midfielder Maghnes Akliouche for 50 million euros ($58 million) from Monaco — did not even make the top-30 transfer fees worldwide this offseason.

On Wednesday, PSG hosts Slovan Bratislava to start its quest for a third straight title.

PSG’s pursuit of a rare Champions League three-peat

In the 35-season Champions League era, only Real Madrid coached by Zinedine Zidane — who is now finally in charge of the France national team — won three straight, from 2016 to ’18.

It was simpler in the old European Cup format that was a straight knockout bracket for national champions plus the defending champion. Madrid won the first five finals, starting in 1956, then Ajax and Bayern Munich each went back-to-back-to-back in the 1970s.

Still, PSG is a strong contender again after also adding Spain’s World Cup-winning goal scorer Ferran Torres into coach Luis Enrique’s famously hard-working team.

PSG has failed to win any of its four games so far in France where the domestic season started less than one month after the longest-ever World Cup.

Should PSG have a slow start in this Champions League campaign, it would hardly be a surprise. The eventual champions finished 11th and 15th in the 36-team standings in the past two editions, and had to survive the knockout playoffs round in February.

Yaya Touré making African history with Slovan Bratislava

The Slovakian title holder returns after losing all eight games when the 36-team league format debuted in 2024.

There might be more momentum this time under new coach Yaya Touré, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, then a club great at Man City.

The 43-year-old former Ivory Coast captain in his first head coach job steered Slovan through three qualifying rounds — beating the champions of Georgia, Sweden and Slovenia — to become the first African coach to lead a team into the main phase.

Opening Champions League games Tuesday

The early starters Tuesday, kicking off at 6:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) in Central Europe, are Club Brugge hosting Aston Villa and AEK Athens at home to newcomer LASK.

Europa League title holder Villa impressed in the season-opening Super Cup game, losing 2-1 to PSG in Salzburg. Villa’s start to the Premier League is similar to PSG in France: three games, no wins, no goals scored.

Mourinho connects Madrid and Inter

José Mourinho first coached Real Madrid in 2010 when he left Inter Milan upon delivering a Champions League title.

Mourinho has returned to Madrid for a second spell 16 years later, still with the same two career Champions League titles he had then. The road to a third starts Tuesday at home to Inter in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium where that 2010 final was won against Bayern.

Inter is among five clubs apart from Madrid in this Champions League edition that Mourinho has coached, and the Italian champion is led by one of his players from the 2010 title team, Cristian Chivu.

4 Champions League newcomers prepare for debuts

Mourinho was Manchester United coach in 2017 when a club called Sabah was created in Azerbaijan. Nine years on, Sabah makes its Champions League debut Thursday at Old Trafford to face a United team coached by Michael Carrick who was captain back then for Mourinho.

Como coached by Cesc Fabregas debuts hosting Leipzig on Thursday in its small Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in perhaps the most picturesque location in the competition.

The other debutants are Austrian champion LASK, thanks to a stunning turnaround against Celtic in the playoffs, and Norway’s champion Viking.

Norway’s renaissance in World Cup now Champions League

Norway was a quarterfinalist, unluckily losing to England, in its first World Cup for 28 years and now has two teams in the Champions League.

The Nordic country had none for 18 years until Bodø/Glimt’s breakthrough last season, and now the Cinderella club from inside the Arctic Circle has advanced through the qualifying rounds alongside Viking which won its first domestic league title for 34 years.

Viking debuts at Stuttgart on Wednesday and Glimt is at Bayern on Thursday.

Champions League format

Now in its third season, the revamped Champions League format gives each of the 36 teams eight games against eight different opponents, with four at home and four away.

The top eight in the standings on Jan. 27 advance direct to the seeded bracket for the round of 16 in March. Teams placed ninth to 24th enter the two-leg knockout playoffs round in February. Teams from 25th to 36th are eliminated.

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By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer