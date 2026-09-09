Newcastle, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Sunderland advance in English League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Joseph Willock scored in the 81st minute to lead Newcastle into the fourth round of the English League Cup with a 1-0 win over Millwall on Tuesday.

Newcastle, which won the trophy in 2025 to end its decades-long wait for major silverware, maintained its unbeaten start to this season with victory at The Den.

Newcastle was one of four Premier League teams to advance on the night.

Ryan Christie scored a hat trick as Bournemouth beat second-division Lincoln 4-0. Brazil international Rayan was also on target.

In an all-Premier League match, Sunderland handed Hull its first defeat of the season, with Chemsdine Talbi scoring the only goal of the match.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored two goals in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over second-division Middlesbrough.

Bradford beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in a matchup of third-division teams.

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