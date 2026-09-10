Iraola: Barcola limped out of home debut for Liverpool because of cramps, not injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola dismissed concerns that Bradley Barcola had sustained an injury in the Champions League win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The $166 million summer signing Barcola limped out of Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Anfield with an apparent calf problem.

But Iraola said the forward was taken off due to cramp, rather than a serious issue.

“With Bradley, it’s about building his physical condition. We don’t really know — or we didn’t know until now, probably — how much he can play because he hasn’t had any minutes in pre-season for PSG,” he said.

Barcola pulled up shortly before the hour mark when attempting a run toward goal. He went down on the turf holding his left calf.

After treatment from Liverpool’s medical staff, Barcola was replaced by Victor Munoz.

Barcola, who was Liverpool’s key signing during the transfer window, was able to leave the field on his feet and did not require a stretcher.

The two-time Champions League winner left back-to-back defending European champion Paris Saint-Germain for Anfield and looked impressive on his first start for Liverpool, with good chances in each half to score.

He was denied by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the first half, but failed to hit the target when running through on goal after the break.

“I’m very happy because also he has had two very clear chances against the keeper. He hasn’t scored, but I want him there,” said Iraola. “There is where he has to make the difference, arriving to those spots, those positions, and I’m very happy because in – I don’t know how many minutes he’s played – two times against the keeper is a good sign with Bradley.”

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