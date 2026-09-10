Palmer stars as Chelsea rallies to 6-3 win against Leeds in the English League Cup

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea scored four goals in 12 minutes to produce a 6-3 comeback win against Leeds in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso’s team trailed 2-0 after 48 minutes at Stamford Bridge, but substitute Cole Palmer turned the game around.

Coming on after halftime, Palmer scored from the penalty spot in the 53rd and got the equalizing goal with a curling low effort two minutes later.

Another halftime substitute, Pedro Neto, swept Chelsea ahead on the hour and Danny Welbeck made it 4-2 in the 65th.

Leeds had led through goals from Tarik Muharemovic in the 23rd and Brenden Aaronson three minutes after the break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the 75th to give the visitors hope at 4-3, but Chelsea wrapped up the win with goals from Valentin Barco in the 80th and Welbeck again in the fourth minute of added time.

It was the fourth time in five games this season that Chelsea has conceded two or more goals in a game.

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