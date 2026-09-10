Damiani has 3 goals, Sullivan has 3 assists, Union beat Cincinnati 5-0 to extend unbeaten streak

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Bruno Damiani secured his first hat trick in MLS, Cavan Sullivan extended his goal-contribution streak to six games, and the Philadelphia Union beat 10-man FC Cincinnati 5-0 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten since the World Cup break.

Sullivan, whose string of three consecutive games with a goal was snapped, finished with three assists. On Saturday, the 16-year-old became the first teenager in MLS history with a goal contribution in five straight matches in the Union’s 2-0 win over Montreal.

The Union (8-10-6) have seven wins and two ties in their last nine games dating to a 6-4 loss at Miami on May 24.

Obinna Nwobodo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute and Cincinnati (8-8-7) played a man down the rest of the way.

Quinn Sullivan and Milan Iloski converted from the penalty spot in the 43rd and 89th minutes, respectively.

Quinn Sullivan, on the left side at the top of the box, pushed a pass toward the end line to Cavan Sullivan for a first-touch cross to the back post, where Damiani redirected into a wide-open net in first-half stoppage time.

Damiani, a 24-year-old designated player, added goals in the 49th and 61st minutes.

Philadelphia had 64.7% possession and outshot Cincinnati 19-1, 6-0 on target.

Cincinnati, which had a home game against D.C. United originally scheduled for Saturday postponed (it has not been rescheduled) due to inclement weather, had a four-game unbeaten streak snapped by a 4-0 loss at Nashville on Aug. 28.

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