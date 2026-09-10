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Facundo Torres scores a goal, Brad Stuver has 4 saves for Austin in 1-1 tie win Rapids

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By AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in the 79th minute and Brad Stuver finished with four saves for Austin FC on Wednesday night in a 1-1 tie with the Colorado Rapids.

Austin (6-10-8) is unbeaten in five straight following a three-game losing streak.

Zan Kolmanic played an arcing ball from about 40 yards out near the left sideline to Torres, who flicked in a header from beyond the penalty spot.

Paxten Aaronson opened the scoring for the Rapids (10-12-2) in the 22nd minute. Darren Yapi’s shot from the center of the area was blocked, but Aaronson skipped a volley, off a gently-chipped clearance by Jon Bell, from just outside the area that ricocheted off the near post into the net.

Nico Hansen had two saves for Colorado.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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