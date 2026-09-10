Mateusz Bogusz scores game-winner in the 87th minute as the Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Guilherme opened the scoring in the 57th minute and Mateusz Bogusz scored a game-winning goal in the 87th to give the Houston Dynamo a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Houston (13-7-4), which improved to 8-2-2 at home this season, has allowed just two goals in its last nine matches.

Salt Lake (8-10-5) has a 10-game winless run in MLS action dating to May 16. RSL has also not won a game away from home since March 7, a string of 11 games.

Bogusz settled a cross with his right foot at the corner of the 18-yard box, took a touch and curled a left-footed shot inside the far post. Guilherme, who entered having scored or assisted on 63.3% of Houston’s goals this season, also curled in a shot with his left foot for his 13th goal of the season.

RSL denied Houston an eighth shutout in nine games with a goal in the 76th by Saba Lobjanidze.

Up next

Salt Lake: Hosts New York City FC on Saturday.

Houston: At San Jose on Saturday.

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