Moreno, Kaick score goals for Dallas in 2-1 win over Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 2-1 on Wednesday night to extend its home winless streak to nine games.

Minnesota (7-8-8) has one win, a 5-1 victory at San Jose on Aug. 22, in nine games since the World Cup break and hasn’t won at Allianz Field since a 2-0 victory over Portland on April 18.

Kaick Ferreira — known simply as Kaick — added a goal for Dallas (11-6-7), which has two only losses in its last 11 games.

Petar Musa (upper body injury) did not play for Dallas. The 28-year-old forward went into Wednesday with 18 goals (in 18 starts) this season, tied with Leo Messi (who also has an league-leading 12 assists) for the most in MLS.

Moreno, on the counter-attack, ran onto a cross played Samuel Sarver at the top of the penalty box, split a pair of defenders near the spot and then beat goalkeeper Drake Callender from point-blank range to cap the scoring.

Kelvin Yeboah scored his fourth goal is as many games and 12th this season to make it 1-1 in the 73rd minute. The 26-year-old flicked a shot from the top of the 6-yard box off the left post, but slammed home the rebound.

Kaick put away a first-touch shot off a feed from Joaquín Valiente to open the scoring in the 62nd.

Minnesota won 1-0 at Dallas on April 22.

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