Jude Terry and Armindo Sieb score goals, LAFC beats Red Bulls 2-0 to snap winless streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jude Terry and Armindo Sieb each scored a goal, Hugo Lloris had his MLS-leading 12th shutout this season, and Los Angeles FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game winless streak.

The Red Bulls (7-11-6) are winless in six straight dating to a 3-2 home victory over Orlando on Aug. 1.

Lloris finished with one save for LAFC (11-7-7).

Son Heung-min cut back to evade a defender, darted toward the end line past another and then fired a shot from the left side of the area that was parried by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath at the near post. Terry, a 17-year-old homegrown, tapped in a first-touch putback from the top of the penalty box in the 21st minute.

Sieb subbed on for Jacob Shaffelburg in the 60th minute and his first MLS goal capped the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time. The 23-year-old forward, acquired Aug. 13 from Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, made his debut for LAFC in a 2-2 tie at Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 11-0-2 this season it scores first.

Dennis Nelich and Sekou Kone, who were added earlier Wednesday from Red Bull New York II, made their MLS debuts. Kone came on for the Red Bulls in the 33rd minute when 17-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti went off due to an apparent leg injury.

New York had 57% possession but was outshot 15-8, 8-1 on target.

Horvath had six saves, including three in the closing minutes of the first half.

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