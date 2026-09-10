St. Louis City ties Timbers 2-2 to extend unbeaten streak to 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — St. Louis City got two goals from newcomer Rafael Navarro, but Kristoffer Velde scored his second goal late in the second half on his 27th birthday to help the Portland Timbers earn a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

St. Louis City (10-6-8) missed a shot at three points, but still managed to extend its unbeaten streak to 15. That ties the 2013 Timbers for the second longest single-season streak in MLS history. FC Dallas set the record with a 19-match run in 2010.

St. Louis City hasn’t lost since a 2-0 setback at Austin FC on May 3.

St. Louis City took a 1-0 lead 34 seconds into the match on Navarro’s first goal in his second appearance since coming over from the Colorado Rapids. Navarro had 10 goals and four assists in 22 appearances this season prior to his arrival.

Velde started his birthday celebration when he scored off a free kick in the 32nd minute to pull Portland (9-10-5) even at halftime. It was his sixth goal in 23 matches this season after not scoring in his first eight league appearances last year.

Navarro scored again in the 51st minute with a header for a 2-1 lead.

Velde added his seventh goal for the equalizer in the 89th minute with an assist from Cole Bassett on a short free kick.

Roman Bürki totaled one save for St. Louis City, which has gone 9-0-6 during its streak.

James Pantemis stopped two shots for Portland — now 7-3-3 at home this season.

Up next

St. Louis: Hosts Minnesota United on Saturday.

Portland: At FC Dallas on Saturday.

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