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Niko Tsakiris has goal, 2 assists to lead Earthquakes to 3-2 victory over San Diego

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Niko Tsakiris had a goal and two assists by halftime to spark the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory over San Diego FC on Wednesday night, ending an eight-match winless streak.

Tsakiris scored for the third time this season to stake San Jose (11-8-5) to a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Beau Leroux and Luka Jovanović had assists.

San Diego (8-10-6) keeper CJ dos Santos had a save on a penalty kick by Tsakiris in the 8th minute, but Tsakiris picked up an assist four minutes later on a goal by Preston Judd — his career-high 12th — for a 2-0 advantage. Judd had 11 goals in his first 72 appearances in the league.

Tsakiris notched his 10th assist this season on Ousseni Bouda’s career-best sixth netter for a three-goal lead in the 35th minute. Bouda had five goals through his first 70 matches, and Tsakiris had three assists in 61 appearances from 2022-25.

Anders Dreyer scored his ninth goal — with assists from Onni Valakari and Elias Achouri — in the 42nd minute to cut it to 3-1 at halftime.

Angus Gunn finished with four saves for San Jose in his ninth start in the league.

Dos Santos saved three shots for San Diego, which is 3-3-0 in its last six outings.

Dos Santos was tagged with a second yellow card in the 81st minute and San Jose’s Max Floriani was shown a second yellow card in the second minute of stoppage time — leading to red card exits.

Cédric Bakambu scored on a penalty kick for San Diego following Floriani’s foul for his first goal in his first MLS appearance.

San Jose was coming off back-to-back draws before winning for the first time since beating the Portland Timbers 3-1 on the road on May 23. The Earthquakes had gone 0-5-3 since then.

Up next

San Jose: Hosts Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

San Diego: Hosts Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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