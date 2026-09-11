Seattle Sounders take draw streak into matchup against the LA Galaxy

Seattle Sounders FC (7-9-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-10-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +111, Seattle +202, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders face the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Galaxy are 4-9-6 in conference games. The Galaxy have a 6-0-0 record in games they record at least three goals.

The Sounders are 7-8-3 in conference play. The Sounders are 6-0-0 when they record more than two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Paul Rothrock has scored five goals with one assist for the Sounders. Dejan Joveljic has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 9-12-9, averaging 2.4 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.1 goals per game.

Sounders: 4-13-13, averaging 2.1 goals, 9.6 shots on goal and 12.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Elijah Wynder (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured).

Sounders: Nikola Petkovic (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Jackson Ragen (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press