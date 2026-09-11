Los Angeles FC plays Sporting Kansas City after shutout victory

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Los Angeles FC (11-7-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-16-3, 16th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -163, Sporting Kansas City +360, Draw +324; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, Los Angeles FC faces Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting KC is 4-13-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 21-3-3 when it records two goals.

LAFC is 8-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks third in the league allowing only 24 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. LAFC won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin Harris has scored three goals with three assists for Sporting KC. Taylor Calheira has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals with five assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 8-16-6, averaging 3.0 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 12.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.2 goals per game.

LAFC: 16-4-10, averaging 4.8 goals, 12.6 shots on goal and 19.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ian James (injured), Owen Wolff (injured), Calvin Harris (injured), Jake Davis (injured), Zorhan Bassong (injured).

LAFC: Eddie Segura (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press