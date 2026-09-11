US women in familiar place reaching semifinals of World Cup, joined by Germany, France and Spain

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. put forth a dominant performance to reach the semifinals of the women’s FIBA World Cup again. Spain awaits the Americans there.

Host Germany and France will play in the other medal-round game Saturday. The gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

The Americans routed Hungary 108-56, which was the second-biggest margin of victory in the quarterfinals in World Cup history. The 108 points also was the most ever by a team in the quarterfinals. The U.S. also had 31 assists, which was the most in the knockout round as well.

“We talked about just getting better with each game, and I think we did that today, especially with how we shared (the basketball),” Rhyne Howard said. “I think if we continue to play like that and continue to keep everybody on the same page, continue to move the ball, it’s going to be really hard to stop us.”

The Americans had a balanced offense with five players scoring in double figures.

“Everybody’s just all dialed in offensively and defensively,” Angel Reese said. “We talked about our keys, what it’s going to take to win gold, and I think tonight we did everything that coach asked us to do.”

Getting to the semifinals is nothing new for the U.S., which has won 34 straight games overall and the last four World Cup titles. Germany and France are both newcomers to this round. The host nation shocked Belgium, which went undefeated in group play. It’s the sixth consecutive World Cup that the host nation has reached the semifinals. During that stretch only the Czech Republic in 2010 made the championship game as the host.

France continued its dominant play in the tournament so far, running past China. The French squad, which lost to the U.S. in the 2024 Paris Olympics by one point, has been incredible on both ends of the court in its four games.

Making the semifinals for the first time meant a lot to French players, but they do have loftier goals in mind.

“It means a lot. I mean, we want to be one of the greatest teams ever to put on the French jersey,” French captain Gabby Williams said. ‘Obviously, like we have a big goal for this tournament, but it’s great to check this off the list.”

German coach Olaf Lange was thrilled to lead his home country to new heights. He wanted to take the night to savor the historic win before focusing on the tall task ahead with France.

Spain topped Australia in the final game Thursday to reach the semifinals for the first time since it hosted the event in 2018. The Spaniards are led by Iyana Martin, Megan DiLeo and World Cup veteran Alba Torrens. The 37-year-old is playing in her fourth World Cup and has helped Spain win medals in the previous three.

“For us it means a lot because we missed the Worlds in 2022 and now it’s been eight years,” Torrens said. “We know how difficult it is so for today it’s a big day for us. We are very happy because so many people worked hard for this victory.”

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By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer