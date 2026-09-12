Philadelphia Union take shutout streak into matchup with San Diego FC

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Philadelphia Union (8-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Diego FC (8-10-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Philadelphia +146, San Diego +151, Draw +272; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup against San Diego FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

San Diego is 6-4-3 at home. San Diego is 22-0-2 when it records more than two goals.

The Union are 3-7-2 in road games. The Union rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 41 goals led by Milan Iloski with 12.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Ingvartsen has scored 11 goals and added three assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Iloski has 12 goals and three assists for the Union. Bruno Damiani has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 14-9-7, averaging 4.2 goals, 12.9 shots on goal and 13.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Union: 24-1-5, averaging 8.1 goals, 20.7 shots on goal and 18.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: None listed.

Union: Philippe Ndinga (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press