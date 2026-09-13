Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Navarro scores 2 goals (again) as St. Louis City beats Minnesota 4-2, extends unbeaten streak to 15

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored two goals for the second consecutive game to help St. Louis City beat Minnesota United 4-2on Saturday night and extend its unbeaten streak to 15 games.

St. Louis (11-6-8) hasn’t lost since a 2-0 defeat at Austin on May 3.

Minnesota (7-11-8) has lost three in a row and has just one win in its last 13, dating to a 3-2 win at Columbus on May 2.

Navarro, who was acquired from Colorado on Sept. 2, also had two goals Wednesday in his first start for St. Louis, a 2-2 tie with Portland.

Kyle Duncan was shown his second yellow card in the 80th minute and Minnesota played a man down the rest of the way.

Carlo Holse added a goal and an assist and Daniel Edelman also scored a goal for St. Louis. Roman Bürki had one save.

Navarro outraced the defense to a long ball-ahead played by Holse and gently chipped a shot, from a few yards right of the spot, over the head of goalkeeper Drake Callender in the 38th minute and converted a penalty kick in the 57th to make it 4-1.

Tomás Chancalay outraced the defense to a ball-ahead played by Joaquín Pereyra in the 10th minute and Kelvin Yeboah converted from the penalty spot in the 61st for Minnesota.

Edelman slammed home the rebound of a shot by Holse in the 19th minute and Holse fired a first-touch shot from the right side of the area inside the back post to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the 22nd.

Holse, a 27-year-old midfielder acquired July 28 from Samsunspor of the Turkish Süper Lig, has four goal contributions (two goals, two assists) in the last four games.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.