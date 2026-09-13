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Paxten Aaronson, Nico Hansen guide Rapids to 1-0 victory over Montreal

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By AP News
MLS Montreal Rapids Soccer

MLS Montreal Rapids Soccer

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COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson scored on a penalty kick late in the first half and Nico Hansen made it stand up for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Aaronson’s PK goal came in the 43rd minute and was awarded after Donavan Phillip was fouled by Montreal defender Viktor Radojević. It was Aaronson’s career-high sixth goal of the season.

Hansen finished with five saves for Colorado (11-12-2). The 25-year-old has six clean sheets in 14 starts this season while surrendering only 14 goals. He had three shutouts in 10 starts as a rookie last season with 14 goals allowed.

Sébastian Breza saved five shots for Montreal (5-14-6) in his ninth start of the season.

Colorado started the day in seventh place in the Western Conference before improving to 9-3-0 at home.

Montreal, last in the Eastern Conference, is 0-4-2 in its last six matches.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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