Munie scores a goal, Gunn has 4 saves, Earthquakes beat Dynamo 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Munie scored a goal, Angus Gunn had four saves, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive win.

The Dynamo (13-8-4) had their three-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their last 13 games. Houston has 43 points, tied with Dallas for second in the Western Conference and two points ahead of San Jose and St. Louis. First-place Vancouver has 46 points.

The Earthquakes (12-8-5) won 3-2 at San Diego on Wednesday to snap an eight-game winless streak since returning from the World Cup break.

Gunn had his second MLS shutout — both against the Dynamo — in 10 career appearances, all starts. The 30-year-old Scotland international, who signed with San Jose on July 8, did not face a shot on goal Aug. 29 at Houston, also a 0-0 tie.

Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond punched away a corner kick played by Niko Tsakiris to Beau Leroux, who worked toward the left end line and then slipped a pass to Munie for a first-touch finish inside the near post in the 38th minute.

Munie, who had five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) across his first three MLS campaigns (all with San Jose), has five goals and four assists this season.

The Dynamo, who had just one shot in the first half, had 60% possession and outshot San Jose 11-10, 5-1 on target.

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