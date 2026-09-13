GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Dan Neil scored a double and Rangers beat Celtic 3-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the season Sunday — in the Scottish league cup quarterfinals.

Celtic fans were barred from the game following a Scottish league review of the disorder that marred the Scottish Cup quarterfinal match between the teams in March.

There were no immediate reports of disorder from the latest encounter.

The match also marked Rangers’ first victory over Celtic under new coach Derek McInnes.

Neil, who wore the captain’s armband, put Rangers ahead from the edge of the area midway through the first half.

Newly signed Kevin Kelsy scored Rangers’ second and Neil added a third with another fine finish in the 75th.

It was the first domestic defeat this season for Celtic, which was also eliminated from the Champions League qualifying playoffs by Austrian club LASK.

In the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 semifinals, Rangers will face Aberdeen, while Hearts will play Hibernian.

The final is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Rangers will visit Celtic next Sunday as the teams meet again in the Scottish Premier League.

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