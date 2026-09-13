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Brighton beats Coventry 5-0 in the Premier League before Man United vs. Man City

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Coventry’s nightmare start to the season continued with a 5-0 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

After running away at the top of the Championship last season it has been a rude awakening for Frank Lampard’s team since its return to England’s top flight.

Four straight defeats leaves Coventry rooted to the foot of the standings without a goal and a goal difference of minus 10.

Brighton led 1-0 at halftime through Charalampos Kostoulas before going on a scoring spree after the break with goals from Malick Yalcouye, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk and Yasin Ayari.

Manchester United hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford later Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

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