Omaha, Orlando and Anaheim are announced as host cities for the 2027 women’s volleyball World Cup

Three cities in the United States were selected as sites for the 2027 women’s volleyball World Cup, the new name for the world championships, the sport’s international governing body announced Thursday.

The 32-nation tournament will be played in North America for the first time Aug. 20-Sept. 5.

Pool play and round-of-16 matches will be played in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center Arena, and in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center. The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final and then serve as the host venue for the men’s and women’s indoor volleyball competition for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Host cities in Canada will be announced later.

In March, FIVB announced the rebranding of the men’s and women’s world championships. The men’s World Cup will be played in Poland. The tournament, previously played once every four years, will now be played every two years.

The tournament is an Olympic qualifier, with the top three national teams not yet qualified for the 2028 Games earning spots.

Sports and entertainment network ION will provide 17 days of coverage, including 19 live matches and 10 hours of studio show coverage. The network also will stream 45 matches.

Italy defeated Turkey in five sets to win the 2025 championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

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By The Associated Press