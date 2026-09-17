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Man City teenager Floyd Samba scores 2 goals in 5-0 win over Norwich in League Cup

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By AP News
Britain English League Cup Soccer

Britain English League Cup Soccer

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MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Teenager Floyd Samba scored twice in his first-team debut to help Manchester City beat second-division Norwich 5-0 in the English League Cup on Thursday.

Allan, a 22-year-old Brazilian forward, also marked his first City game with a goal, netting early in the second half as Enzo Maresca’s team advanced to a fourth-round matchup against Brighton.

Rayan Cherki, the only City player who retained his place in the starting lineup from Sunday’s Manchester derby against United, also scored.

The 17-year-old Samba opened the scoring in the 29th, heading in a cross from Allan. Cherki was released by Ayyoub Bouaddi three minutes later and beat goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw one on one.

Allan made it to 3-0 with a low left-footed shot shortly after the break, followed by Samba’s second goal, which he curled in.

Another teenager, the 18-year-old forward Ryan McAidoo, came on as a substitute and finished the rout in the final minute for the defending League Cup champions.

On Wednesday, Brighton recovered from a two-goal deficit to eliminate United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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