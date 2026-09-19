Teenager Julian Hall scores lone goal in Red Bulls’ 1-0 victory over NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Hall scored early in the second half and keeper Ethan Horvath was never tested for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Hall scored unassisted in the 57th minute for his 10th goal this season. The 18-year-old forward scored three times in his first 38 appearances.

Horvath did not have to make a save for the Red Bulls (9-11-6). It was his fourth clean sheet in 26 starts in his first season in the league.

Matt Freese totaled four saves for NYCFC (8-10-8), which falls to 4-6-4 at home. He had the lone save in the scoreless first half.

The Red Bulls have won two straight following a six-match winless streak, improving to 5-6-3 away from home after a four-match trip.

NYCFC was coming off a 2-0 road win over Real Salt Lake that snapped a seven-match winless stretch.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena in May.

The Red Bulls lead the all-time series in all competitions 17-13-5 and they are 2-1-1 in their last four trips to Yankee Stadium.

Up next

New York: Hosts St. Louis City on Sept. 26.

New York City: At Atlanta United on Sept. 26.

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