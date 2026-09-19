Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
70.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Teenager Julian Hall scores lone goal in Red Bulls’ 1-0 victory over NYCFC

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Hall scored early in the second half and keeper Ethan Horvath was never tested for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Hall scored unassisted in the 57th minute for his 10th goal this season. The 18-year-old forward scored three times in his first 38 appearances.

Horvath did not have to make a save for the Red Bulls (9-11-6). It was his fourth clean sheet in 26 starts in his first season in the league.

Matt Freese totaled four saves for NYCFC (8-10-8), which falls to 4-6-4 at home. He had the lone save in the scoreless first half.

The Red Bulls have won two straight following a six-match winless streak, improving to 5-6-3 away from home after a four-match trip.

NYCFC was coming off a 2-0 road win over Real Salt Lake that snapped a seven-match winless stretch.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena in May.

The Red Bulls lead the all-time series in all competitions 17-13-5 and they are 2-1-1 in their last four trips to Yankee Stadium.

Up next

New York: Hosts St. Louis City on Sept. 26.

New York City: At Atlanta United on Sept. 26.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.