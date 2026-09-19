San Diego FC takes losing streak into match with Inter Miami

San Diego FC (8-11-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (12-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Inter Miami CF -222, San Diego +424, Draw +420; over/under is 4.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC looks to break a three-game skid when it plays Inter Miami.

Miami is 4-2-6 in home games. Miami is first in MLS play with 61 goals. Lionel Messi leads the team with 20.

San Diego is 2-6-3 in road games. San Diego has an even goal differential, scoring and conceding 42.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messi has scored 20 goals with 11 assists for Miami. Luis Suarez has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Marcus Ingvartsen has scored 11 goals with three assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 19-4-7, averaging 6.6 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 14.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

San Diego: 14-11-5, averaging 3.6 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 16.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Mateo Silvetti (injured), Santiago Morales (injured), Tadeo Allende (injured), Ian Fray (injured).

San Diego: Oscar Verhoeven (injured), Gabriel Cordeiro Pirani (injured), Alexander Mighten (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press