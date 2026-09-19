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Tottenham spent $400M over the summer and is yet to win in Premier League after 3-2 loss to Villa

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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Fresh off a $400 million summer spend, Tottenham remains without a win in five Premier League games this season after losing 3-2 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Johan Manzambi, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who starred for Switzerland at the World Cup, made his first start for Villa and scored the opening goal against the run of play in first-half-stoppage time. He set up another for fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson, before Emi Buendia’s long-range strike in the 79th sent Villa on its way to a first league win of the campaign.

Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke grabbed late consolations for Spurs — its first league goals this season — but it is now two losses and three defeats in the league for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, which also lost in the English League Cup this week.

After back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the 20-team Premier League, Tottenham’s leadership oversaw a huge squad rebuild in the offseason in a show of confidence in De Zerbi.

There’s been no payback so far in terms of results and De Zerbi — a combustible Italian coach — is under growing pressure heading into a long international break.

To make matters worse for Tottenham, World Cup-winning Spain right back Pedro Porro was forced off midway through the first half with an injury.

There are four more games on Saturday, including champion Arsenal at Brighton.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

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