Farsi and Méndez score goals for Crew in 2-0 win over Montreal, which has lost 5 straight

MONTREAL (AP) — Mohamed Farsi and Brais Méndez each scored a goal, Patrick Schulte had two saves, and the Columbus Crew beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.
Montreal (5-15-6) has lost five in a row and is winless in six straight.
Schulte had his fifth shutout this season for the Crew (7-14-5), who had lost back-to-back games and six of their last seven.
Farsi, from a step inside the penalty box on the right side, ripped a low shot past goalkeeper Sébastian Breza and inside the back post to open the scoring in the 57th minute.
Méndez slipped a free kick from 30 yards out under the crossbar to make it 2-0 in the 68th.
Breza had one save for Montreal.
Up next
Crew: Host Miami on Sept. 27.
Montreal: Host Cincinnati next Saturday.
___
See AP’s full MLS coverage here