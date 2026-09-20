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Farsi and Méndez score goals for Crew in 2-0 win over Montreal, which has lost 5 straight

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By AP News

MONTREAL (AP) — Mohamed Farsi and Brais Méndez each scored a goal, Patrick Schulte had two saves, and the Columbus Crew beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Montreal (5-15-6) has lost five in a row and is winless in six straight.

Schulte had his fifth shutout this season for the Crew (7-14-5), who had lost back-to-back games and six of their last seven.

Farsi, from a step inside the penalty box on the right side, ripped a low shot past goalkeeper Sébastian Breza and inside the back post to open the scoring in the 57th minute.

Méndez slipped a free kick from 30 yards out under the crossbar to make it 2-0 in the 68th.

Breza had one save for Montreal.

Up next

Crew: Host Miami on Sept. 27.

Montreal: Host Cincinnati next Saturday.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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