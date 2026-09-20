Gil, Miller cap 2-goal nights in stoppage time to rally Revolution to 4-2 victory over Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil and teenager Peyton Miller both scored during second-half stoppage time to cap two-goal efforts and the New England Revolution rallied to beat Orlando City 4-2 on Saturday night.

Gil scored in the 19th minute and New England (14-8-4) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Gil took a pass from Jackson Yueill before curling a left-footed shot from outside the box over the head of a leaping Maxime Crépeau.

Miller, 18, used assists from Dor Turgemon and Ethan Kohler to score in the 59th minute for a two-goal lead.

Iván Angulo scored for the fourth time this season — unassisted three minutes later to cut it to 2-1.

Orlando City (10-12-4) pulled even in the 88th minute on a penalty kick by Martín Ojeda. The striker’s 12th goal of the campaign came after a foul on Miller.

But Miller scored three minutes into stoppage time and Gil scored again three minutes after that to help the Revolution improve to 9-2-2 at home this season.

Gil has a career-high 12 goals this season. The 33-year-old midfielder has 61 goals in 219 career matches with the Revs. Miller’s seven goals are also a career best.

Matt Turner totaled three saves for New England, which improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven matches.

Maxime Crépeau turned away four shots for Orlando City, which had gone 4-0-1 in its five most recent matchups with the Revs.

Orlando City saw a three-match win streak end and a 4-0-1 overall run. The club falls to 3-8-2 on the road.

Up next

Orlando: At Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

New England: At Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

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