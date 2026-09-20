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Reus has 1 goal and 1 assist for Galaxy in 3-2 win over sliding Minnesota

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By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marco Reus had a goal and an assists, João Klauss and Pablo Ruiz also scored a goal, and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota (7-11-8) has lost four straight and is winless in its last five.

Reus played a free kick from near the left end line to the near post, where Klauss flicked a header inside the back post into the side-net in the 76th minute, then redirected a cross played into the area by Lucas Calegari — known simply as “Calegari” — into the net to give the Galaxy (8-10-9) a 3-2 lead in the 80th.

Marcus Caldeira scored in the 23rd minute and Kelvin Yeboah converted from the penalty spot to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the 30th minute. Yeboah has scored in three consecutive games and has six of his 14 goals this season in the past six matches.

Ruiz, acquired Sept. 3 from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $400,000 in 2027 general allocation money, scored his first goal since 2023 to give LA a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Drake Callender had two save for Minnesota.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three shots for the Galaxy.

Up next

Galaxy: Host Colorado next Saturday.

Minnesota: Plays next Saturday at Seattle.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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