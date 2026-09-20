Caden Clark scores stoppage-time goal for Sounders in 3-3 tie with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Caden Clark subbed on in the 83rd minute and scored in the third minute of stoppage time for the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Cristian Roldan scored his first goal since April 18 in the 49th minute and Dejan Joveljic added a goal in the 79th for Seattle.

The Sounders (7-9-8) are winless in 13 straight but unbeaten in their last five.

Morgan Whittaker scored his first two MLS goals and Donavan Phillip also scored his first career goal for Colorado.

Clark, near the top of the penalty arc, skipped a shot past diving goalkeeper Nico Hansen and inside the left post for his first goal since 2024 for Montreal. Clark, a 23-year-old midfielder, was acquired Sept. 1 in a trade with D.C. United.

Phillip gave the Rapids (11-12-3) a 2-1 in the 56th minute. Loïc Williams flicked a header, off a corner kick played in by Whittaker, that was parried by goalkeeper Andrew Thomas, but Phillip slammed home the putback to make it 2-1.

Whittaker redirected a cross played by Paxten Aaronson into the net from near the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 28th minute. The 25-year-old Whittaker was acquired Sept. 4 and made his debut for the Rapids when he subbed on in the 54th minute of Colorado’s 1-0 win over Montreal last Saturday.

Whittaker took a pass from Aaronson, gently chipped his first touch to himself and then blasted it out of the air and off the crossbar into the net to make it 3-1 in the 76th minute.

Hansen finished with three saves.

Thomas stopped four shots.

Up next

Rapids: Visit the LA Galaxy next Saturday.

Sounders: Hosts Salt Lake on Wednesday.

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