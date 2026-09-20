Alexey Miranchuk, Lucas Hoyos lead Atlanta United to 1-0 victory over Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk scored in the first half and Lucas Hoyos made it stand up for Atlanta United in a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Miranchuk used assists from Miguel Almirón and Júnior Alonso to score his sixth goal this season and give Atlanta United (7-14-5) the lead in the 28th minute. Miranchuk finished with six goals in 33 appearances last year in his first full season in the league.

Hoyos had three saves for Atlanta United, now 4-2-2 in its last eight matches. It was the 37-year-old’s third shutout in his first 26 starts after joining the club in the offseason.

James Pantemis stopped two shots for Portland (9-12-5), which is clinging to the ninth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Timbers have lost two straight and scored four goals in three matches since beating Minnesota United 5-4 at home to start the month.

Portland drops to 7-4-3 at home, while Atlanta United improves to 3-7-4 on the road.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts New York City FC on Saturday.

Portland: At San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

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