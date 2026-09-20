Dudley’s brace, including the decider in stoppage time, lifts Gotham to a 2-1 win over the Courage

Jordynn Dudley scored two goals, including the eventual winner in stoppage time, leading Gotham to a 2-1 road victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night.

In the day’s other National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Portland Thorns beat the Orlando Pride 4-1 and the Denver Summit topped the Seattle Reign 2-1.

Gotham (15-4-6) opened the scoring in the 8th minute with Sam Kerr providing the assist to Dudley for the goal.

North Carolina, playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,551 at WakeMed Soccer Park, appeared to equalize in the 15th minute and 47th minute on goals from Evelyn Ijeh and Ashley Sanchez, but both of them were ruled offside.

On a corner kick in the 69th minute, the Courage had multiple shots on goal before Natalia Staude finally put one away to tie the game 1-1. But then Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle headed the ball in front of goal, and Dudley knocked it home for the winner in stoppage time.

North Carolina (12-10-3) has now dropped consecutive matches.

Wilson converts a penalty for the Thorns

Sophia Wilson tallied a goal and two assists in her 100th NWSL regular-season appearance, leading the Thorns (12-7-6) to a decisive road win over Orlando that snapped a three-match winless streak.

In the third minute, Wilson drove toward the endline and laid it off at the top of the box to Nina Nijstad, who calmly finished for the 1-0 lead — the first NWSL goal for the Dutch international. Then, Thorns forward Caiya Hanks drew a foul on Oihane Hernández in the 27th minute, and Wilson converted the penalty kick to double the lead.

Orlando midfielder Ally Lemos scored her first NWSL goal on a long-range strike that trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the 30th minute, but Morgan Weaver answered with a shot from well outside the box in the 74th minute made it 3-1.

It was Weaver’s first goal since Nov. 1, 2024, after missing last season with injury.

Wilson delivered her second assist in the 88th minute to Renee Lyles for the final margin.

It was interim head coach Yolanda Thomas’ first loss since taking over the Pride (9-13-3).

Summit’s Flint scores winner against Reign

Delanie Sheehan and Tash Flint each scored to lead the expansion Summit (9-8-8) to a home victory over the Reign in a game that was delayed for more than an hour because of the weather.

In the 44th minute, Sheehan’s curling shot hit off the post into the back of the net to make it 1-0. Then, off a forced turnover by defender Janine Sonis, she found Flint to double the lead in the 50th minute.

Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith was unable to corral the ball in the 55th minute, and Reign forward Brittany Ratcliffe scored to trim the lead to 2-1. But they were unable to find the equalizer the rest of the way.

The Reign (11-10-4) have now dropped two straight matches after a three-game win streak.

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By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press