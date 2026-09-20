Atletico Madrid beats 10-man Real Madrid 2-1 in derby, Man City outlasts Sunderland in England

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid won the first capital derby of the season in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win against 10-man Real Madrid, while Manchester City prevailed in an eight-goal thriller against Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David scored second-half goals for Atletico, which moved to second place behind Barcelona.

Man City beat Sunderland 5-3 to open a three-point lead over defending champion Arsenal in England.

Atletico takes advantage of 10-man Madrid

Atletico scored twice in the second half to beat its city rival, which played a man down nearly the entire second half at the Metropolitano stadium. Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 52nd for a foul that prompted the penalty kick converted by Grimaldo.

David added to the lead in the 59th, before Antonio Rüdiger scored for Madrid in the 89th.

Madrid wanted a red card for Atletico’s Cristian “Cuti” Romero in the first half after he stepped on Jude Bellingham’s leg. The incident was reviewed by VAR but Romero was only shown a yellow card. Madrid also wanted a red card for Kang Lee-in for a hard foul on Federico Valverde.

Madrid coach José Mourinho lashed out at the refereeing after the match, saying there were “two clear red cards” for Atletico’s players.

“The first half was tough,” Mourinho said. “It should have been nine (players) against 11, but in the second half it ended being 10 against 11 for them.”

The result moved Atletico within five points of Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Sevilla on Saturday with a hat trick by Raphinha.

Real Madrid dropped to third. It’s six points behind Baracelona, which has won seven in a row to start the season.

Vinícius Júnior had a lackluster performance and was substituted in the 54th by Yan Diomande.

Man City outlasts Sunderland in Premier League

Man City extended its perfect winning start to the season to five games after City twice relinquished the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshone Erling Haaland with a hat trick.

Haaland eventually ended the visitors’ brave fight with City’s fifth goal in the 81st minute.

Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 draw at Fulham to avoid three straight defeats in all competitions after Matheus Cunha scored in the 89th.

Alexander Isak scored his fourth goal of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

Elversberg held in Bundesliga

After two straight wins to start the Bundesliga season, newcomer Elversberg followed its loss to Bayern Munich with a 0-0 draw at promoted Schalke.

Also Sunday, Miguel Gutierrez scored and assisted on Patrik Schick’s goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat Leipzig 2-0 at home to move to fifth.

Napoli stalls again in Italy, Juventus wins

Napoli’s mediocre start under Massimiliano Allegri continued after a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina. Napoli has only two wins from six matches in all competitions so far. Fiorentina had picked up its first points last week in its first match under Paolo Vanoli.

Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 with goals from Francisco Conceição and Gleison Bremer ending a two-game winless streak in Serie A.

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By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer