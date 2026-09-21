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US star Christian Pulisic makes his first start and scores first goal of the season with AC Milan

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By AP News
APTOPIX Italy Serie A Soccer

APTOPIX Italy Serie A Soccer

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MILAN (AP) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic made his first start and scored his first goal of the season with AC Milan on Sunday.

Pulisic scored in the 14th minute to help lead Milan to a 3-0 home win over Lecce in the Italian league.

Pulisic had made two other appearances with Milan this season in all competitions, coming off the bench in both at halftime.

Pulisic’s last goal for Milan had been in December 2025 in a league win over Verona.

“It hasn’t been an easy year,” he told DAZN. “I’m happy about the goal today, but right now all that matters is to keep winning.”

Milan had won only one home game since March and was booed off the field in a 2-0 home loss to Benfica in the Europa League on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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