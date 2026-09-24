Musovski and Rusnák score against former team, and the Sounders beat RSL 2-0 for 1st win since May

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Musovski scored in the 48th minute, Albert Rusnák added a goal against his former team, and the Seattle Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory since May 13.

Seattle (8-9-8), which had played to a tie in its last five games, snapped a 13-game winless run. The Sounders moved into a tie with ninth-place Portland at 32 points for the final playoff spot.

Salt Lake (8-13-5) also has a 13-game winless stretch in MLS action dating to May 16 — as well as a 12-game road winless streak across all competitions since March 7.

Musovski slotted home a shot from outside the 18-yard box to open the scoring shortly after halftime.

Rusnák, who played for Salt Lake from 2017-21, dribbled in from near midfield to send a shot from the top of the box through a defender’s legs and past a diving Rafael Cabral.

Andrew Thomas made two saves to earn his eighth clean sheet of the season.

The game was rescheduled from April 12 when Lumen Field concerns forced a pre-World Cup move.

Up next

Salt Lake: Returns home to play New England on Saturday.

Seattle: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

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