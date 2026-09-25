Family affair: Shea and Pierce Charles help Northern Ireland defeat Georgia in Nations League

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Charles brothers combined to give Northern Ireland a 1-0 Nations League victory in Georgia on Friday.

The 22-year-old Shea Charles scored the winner in the ninth minute of injury time after brother Pierce Charles — who is one year younger — had saved a penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia midway through the second half.

The fleet-footed winger Kvaratskhelia side-footed the penalty to the goalkeeper’s left but Pierce, who is on loan at second tier Queens Park Rangers from Manchester City, guessed correctly and saved it.

Then, with time almost up, captain Trai Hume set up Shea to volley inside the near post. The Fulham midfielder’s goal was allowed following a video review.

It was Northern Ireland’s first-ever win in League B. ___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here