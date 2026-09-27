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Infantino watches as Spain wins Women’s Under-20 World Cup in penalty shootout with North Korea

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By AP News
APTOPIX Poland Women's U20 WCup Soccer

APTOPIX Poland Women's U20 WCup Soccer

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ŁÓDŹ, Poland (AP) — Spain added to its burgeoning haul of global soccer titles after winning the Women’s Under-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Laia López saved two penalties in a 4-3 shootout win over defending champion North Korea in the final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched in Łódź, Poland as López saved spot kicks from Choe Yon-a and Pak Il-Sim in the shootout after the game had ended 0-0.

“I think it’s the happiest day of our lives,” Spain defender Silvia Cristobal said. “We’ve dreamed of being here and lifting this long-awaited trophy since we were little.”

Spain’s senior women’s and men’s teams are also the current holders of their respective World Cup titles.

It’s the second Women’s Under-20 World Cup title for Spain after winning in 2022.

Despite the shootout loss, North Korea became the first team not to concede a single goal at a Women’s Under-20 World Cup.

“All of our players were crying and that really broke my heart. So I tried to comfort them,” North Korea coach Han Chol-Hak said. “And as the head coach, I think that they all did their best. So I’m very proud of them.”

Colombia beat Italy 4-3 on penalties to win the bronze medal match.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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