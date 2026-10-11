Kevin Denkey scores two goals to spark Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Denkey scored two goals after a scoreless first half and FC Cincinnati snapped a six-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Denkey scored in the 52nd minute to give Cincinnati (9-9-9) a 1-0 lead. Tom Barlow and David Douděra had assists.

Miguel Almirón used passes from Breel Embolo and Tomás Jacob to score his fifth goal and tie it 1-all in the 69th minute.

Kyle Smith set up Tom Barlow for the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute, and Denkey scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to wrap up the victory.

Denkey has 16 goals on the season, one more than he had last year in his first 29 league appearances.

Barlow has eight goals and four assists this season — both career highs through 200 career matches.

Evan Louro turned away five shots in his third start in goal this season for Cincinnati and the eighth of his career.

Lucas Hoyos had one save for Atlanta United (7-15-6) in his first MLS campaign.

Cincinnati improves to 2-7-6 on the road while ending an 0-3-3 stretch overall. The club beat Atlanta United 2-0 at home in the season opener to complete the sweep.

Atlanta United saw a three-match unbeaten run end while falling to 4-8-2 at home.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Atlanta: At CF Montreal on Wednesday.

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