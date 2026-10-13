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Champions League: Man United under pressure and Barcelona aims to end barren run

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By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

Britain Premier League Soccer

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Under-pressure Manchester United travels to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Barcelona also faces a testing trip to Galatasaray.

United has won just once in the Premier League this season and already exited the English League Cup, turning the spotlight on coach Michael Carrick. A loss to Diego Simeone’s Atletico would put Carrick under more scrutiny.

“I understand when it’s not going too well there’s a real kind of clamour and a real feeling of, ‘It’s a disaster, it’s all wrong and everything needs to be changed,’” Carrick said ahead of the match at the Metropolitano. “I kind of get that but that’s not in our mindset. That’s certainly not in my mindset.

“To achieve anything, really, you’ve got to be able to deal with things that are difficult and you’ve got to overcome things. That’s just part of it.”

There are no such concerns at Barcelona, which has made a 100% winning start to the campaign.

Hansi Flick’s team is in Turkey to face Galatasaray and the coach faced questions about whether Barcelona could end its barren run in the Champions League, which it has not won since 2015.

“We have that hunger, and I share it with the team. It’s not easy and we have to work very hard. That’s what we have to do every day,” he said.

“It’s a very long journey. We have to stay focused and approach every game with our mentality.”

Other games on Tuesday include last season’s runner-up Arsenal against Lille, Bayern Munich at Viking and Inter Milan hosting Club Brugge.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

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