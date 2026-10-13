European soccer body UEFA ties financial future to US agency Relevent in 2nd rights sales deal

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European soccer body UEFA tied more of its financial future to U.S. marketing agency Relevent on Tuesday by signing a national-team competitions exclusive sales deal from 2028 to 2036.

Co-founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Relevent already is selling billions of dollars of Champions League broadcast and sponsor rights for UEFA in a separate club competitions deal running from 2027 to 2033.

UEFA said in a statement Relevent beat several rival bids citing “a proven track record representing UEFA club competitions” and “a compelling vision” for how commercial rights will develop in soccer.

While club competitions revenue mostly goes back to the teams as prize money, UEFA needs lucrative national-team events to fund its own running costs, support 55 member federations and keep a reserves fund around 500 million euros ($560 million).

Relevent replaces a soccer subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency which had a UEFA deal since 2012 to market and sign sales for European Championships and then Nations Leagues.

UEFA said CAA Eleven will continue to work on national-team competitions through the men’s Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Relevent portfolio should begin with men’s Nations League games in September 2028 and the Women’s Euro 2029 in Germany.

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