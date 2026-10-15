Giuliano Galoppo, Lucas Hoyos propel Atlanta United to 3-0 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Giuliano Galoppo had his first MLS goal and assist to back Lucas Hoyos and Atlanta United cruised to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday night.

Atlanta United (8-15-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Miguel Almirón used assists from 21-year-old rookie defender Elías Báez and Galoppo to score his sixth goal of the season. Baez has five assists and Galoppo snagged his first in his fourth MLS appearance.

Galoppo scored in the 42nd minute, knocking in a deflection for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Sébastian Breza saved but couldn’t corral a shot by Almirón’ in the 60th minute and Breel Embolo banged in the rebound for his second goal in his first seven matches and a 3-0 advantage.

Hoyos stopped two shots for Atlanta United, earning his fourth clean sheet in his first 29 starts in the league.

Breza totaled three saves for Montreal (6-17-6) in his 10th start of the season. Breza has 45 career starts with the club without a shutout.

Montreal has lost seven of its last eight matches to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United beat Montreal 3-1 to begin May and is 4-1-1 in the last six matchups.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts Inter Miami on Saturday.

Montreal: At Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

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